SQL Server Data Tools in your DevOps pipeline

In this episode Dmitry is joined by Eric Kang, Program Manager for SQL Server Data Tools (SSDT) who is back on the show to talk about how Visual Studio 2017, SSDT and SQL Server 2016/SQL Database (on Azure) can be used in both migration and state based database development approaches. We'll also show you how to make SQL development integrated into a Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) with Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS) as part of your DevOps pipeline

This episode is part two of our series on SSDT, so if you missed it be sure to check out our previous introductory episode SQL Server Data Tools for Visual Studio.

Resources: