SQL Server Data Tools in your DevOps pipeline
Description
In this episode Dmitry is joined by Eric Kang, Program Manager for SQL Server Data Tools (SSDT) who is back on the show to talk about how Visual Studio 2017, SSDT and SQL Server 2016/SQL Database (on Azure) can be used in both migration and state based database development approaches. We'll also show you how to make SQL development integrated into a Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) with Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS) as part of your DevOps pipeline
This episode is part two of our series on SSDT, so if you missed it be sure to check out our previous introductory episode SQL Server Data Tools for Visual Studio.
Resources:
- DevOps – Shift Left: Brian Harry's VS 2017 Launch Keynote at 1:30 mark
- All about SQL Server Data Tools (SSDT) features
- Getting Started with SSDT and SQL Server on Linux and Docker
- Getting Started with Visual Studio Team Services
- Database CI & CD Tutorial
- MAC & Linux Developers – mssql extension for VS Code
