In this episode, Robert is joined by Eric Kang, who shows the SQL Server extension for Visual Studio Code. With this extension, you can connect to SQL Server, Azure SQL Database and SQL Data Warehouses, create and manage connection profiles and most recently used connections, write T-SQL scripts with IntelliSense and Go to Definition, execute your scripts and view results in a simple to use grid, and save the result to json or csv file format and view in the editor.

