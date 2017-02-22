Using Expresso tests
In this episode, Donovan Brown is joined by Adam Barlow, who shows how to use Expresso tests with Xamarin Test Cloud and Visual Studio Team Services. He shows how to leverage your existing Expresso tests with in your continuous integration build.
For more information on the Xamarin Test Cloud, see the Test Cloud website.
