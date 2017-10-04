Visual Studio Toolbox

VSTS Work Item Rules

In this episode, Donovan is joined by Charles Taylor, to show the Visual Studio Team Services Work Item Rules. Using these rules, you can customize the behavior of your work items in VSTS.

TFS work items, VSTS

    You guys probably forgot to upload the edited version of the video! :)

