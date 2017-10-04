VSTS Work Item Rules
Description
In this episode, Donovan is joined by Charles Taylor, to show the Visual Studio Team Services Work Item Rules. Using these rules, you can customize the behavior of your work items in VSTS.
The Discussion
You guys probably forgot to upload the edited version of the video! :)