Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS) Sprint 124 – what’s new?

In this episode Dmitry Lyalin is joined by Alex Nichols to discuss the latest sprint update of Visual Studio Team Services (VSTS), our cloud hosted DevOps product. They will start with a discussion around how Team Foundation Server (TFS) on-premises became VSTS, how often and what process is used to ship new features to both products. They will then jump into what’s new in this most recent VSTS Sprint 124 Update release and demo improvements in Search, Wiki and how Build now supports Azure Key Vault.

