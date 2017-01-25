Visual Studio Tools for Azure Functions
Description
In this episode, Robert is joined by Andrew Hall, who shows us a preview of tools for building Azure Functions for Visual Studio 2015. Azure Functions provide event-based serverless computing that make it easy to develop and scale your application, paying only for the resources your code consumes during execution. Andrew shows how to create a function project using C# in Visual Studio, run functions locally, and publish them to Azure. He also shows both local and remote debugging.
Resources:
- Visual Studio Tools for Azure Functions
- Visual Studio blog post announcing them
