Visual Studio Tools for Azure Functions

In this episode, Robert is joined by Andrew Hall, who shows us a preview of tools for building Azure Functions for Visual Studio 2015. Azure Functions provide event-based serverless computing that make it easy to develop and scale your application, paying only for the resources your code consumes during execution. Andrew shows how to create a function project using C# in Visual Studio, run functions locally, and publish them to Azure. He also shows both local and remote debugging.

Azure, Visual Studio 2015

