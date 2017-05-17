Sign in to queue
In this episode, Robert is joined by Mikayla Hutchinson to talk about Visual Studio for Mac, a full-featured IDE built natively for the Mac. Visual Studio for Mac is now generally available and can be used to develop, debug and test mobile apps, Web apps and games. 

    The Discussion

      umziyabo

      It's been really hard streaming videos on this site in recent months and my link is good. Missing a lot of the content otherwise

      Avinash

      How can we run WCF service in mac

      rogreen

      @Avinash: .NET Core has client side support for WCF, so you can call a WCF service. However there is no server side support for it currently. We are very interested in what scenarios you would want supported. Let us know.

      Robert

       

