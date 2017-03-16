Custom Speech Service and Beezy
Description
Martin and Martin look at the Custom Speech Service and how it was used in a bot project that Martin Beeby worked on with a company called Beezy. The Custom Speech service allows developers to train a speech recognition engine to specific language data and acoustic models to improve accuracy when used within a website or app.
