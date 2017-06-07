Episode 24: Xamarin Live Player

This week, we take a look at the brand new Xamarin Live Player, enabling developers to continuously develop and debug their Xamarin iOS and Android applications from Visual Studio. James will show you what you need to get started, how to pair your iOS or Android device with Visual Studio 2017 or Visual Studio for Mac, and how to build out an application without having to ever stop coding as the Live Player updates and re-deploys in realtime.

