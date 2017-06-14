Episode 25: Unity Game Development with Visual Studio for Mac with Jb Evain

This week, James is joined by friend of the show Jb Evain, Developer Lead of Visual Studio Tools for Unity, who introduces us to developing games with Unity and Visual Studio for Mac.Unity is a game creation environment you can use to create high quality cross-platform games for all the major platforms: mobiles, desktops, consoles, AR and VR devices and even the web! Better yet, you get to use C# and .NET to script your games! What better C# IDE is there than Visual Studio? In this show, we'll focus on Unity game developers on macOS, we'll look at using Visual Studio for Mac to write and debug Unity games.

Show Links:

Useful Links: