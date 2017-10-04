Episode 30: Xamarin University Training with Adrian Stevens

This week, James is joined by friend of the show Adrian Stevens, Xamarin University Author and Curriculum Lead, who introduces us to Xamarin University's world class mobile training and certification. Adrian walks us through what Xamarin University is, how to get started, and how to take advantage of the absolutely FREE self-guided training and certification program. Then he shows off the live and interactive classes that Xamarin University has to offer and how it all works.

