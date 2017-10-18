Episode 31: Android App Signing & Packaging
Description
Welcome to The Xamarin Show. Today, we take a look at how to sign and package an Android application inside of Visual Studio using the archive manager. Additionally, James walks through the important steps of creating, using, and storing the Android keystore.
Show Links:
- Documentation: Publishing an Android App
- Find James on: Twitter, GitHub, Blog, and his weekly development podcast Merge Conflict.
