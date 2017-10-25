The Xamarin Show

Episode 32: What's new in Xamarin.Forms 2.4 with David Ortinau

This week, James is joined by friend of the show David Ortinau, Xamarin.Forms Program Manager, who introduces us to the latest and greatest features in the latest release of Xamarin.Forms 2.4. David walks us through fast renderers, macOS, .NET Standard support, and a whole lot more!

Tags:

Android, XAML, Mac OSX, iOS, Xamarin, devtools, Xamarin.forms, .NET Standard

The Discussion

