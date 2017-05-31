Snack Pack 12: Getting Started with Visual Studio for Mac

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a a look at the brand new IDE, Visual Studio for Mac. Everything you love from Visual Studio in a powerful native macOS IDE enabling developers to create beautiful native mobile clients for iOS, Android, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS with Xamarin and amazing backends powered by .NET Core and ASP.NET from one IDE. There is a ton packed into Visual Studio for Mac, so let's walk through getting started!

