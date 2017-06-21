Snack Pack 13: Source Control in Visual Studio for Mac
Description
Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at Visual Studio for Mac's built in Source Control for Git and Subversion. Including branches, commits, logs, diffs, and even blame, everything that you need built directly into Visual Studio for Mac.
Show Links:
- Download: Visual Studio for Mac
- Find James on: Twitter, GitHub, Blog, and his weekly development podcast Merge Conflict.
- Follow @JamesMontemagno
- Never Miss an Episode: Follow @TheXamarinShow
