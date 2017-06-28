Snack Pack 14: Upgrading Android Support Libraries
Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at how to manage and upgrade the ever so important Android Support Libraries in Xamarin and Xamarin.Forms based applications.
Show Links:
- Xamarin Podcast #40: Support Libraries & Google Play Services
- Documentation: Understanding Android API Levels
- Find James on: Twitter, GitHub, Blog, and his weekly development podcast Merge Conflict.
- Follow @JamesMontemagno
- Never Miss an Episode: Follow @TheXamarinShow
