Snack Pack 15: Upgrading to Xamarin.Forms to .NET Standard
Description
Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at how to manage and upgrade your Xamarin and Xamarin.Forms based applications to target .NET Standard. We also see how to install existing PCL based NuGets into that library.
Show Links:
- Blog: Upgrading to .NET Standard
- Podcast: Merge Conflict 38: One Library to Rule Them All
- Documentation: .NET Standard
- Find James on: Twitter, GitHub, Blog, and his weekly development podcast Merge Conflict.
- Follow @JamesMontemagno
- Never Miss an Episode: Follow @TheXamarinShow
Share
Download
Download this episode
- MP3 (9.5 MB)
- Low Quality MP4 (14.9 MB)
- High Quality MP4 (147.1 MB)
- Mid Quality MP4 (41.7 MB)