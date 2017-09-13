The Xamarin Show

Snack Pack 20: Optimized Lists with DataTemplate Selectors in Xamarin.Forms

Play Snack Pack 20: Optimized Lists with DataTemplate Selectors in Xamarin.Forms
Sign in to queue

Description

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at look at how to optimize complex cells in a ListView using the DataTemplate selector feature of Xamarin.Forms.

Show Links:

Tags:

XAML, Xamarin, devtools, Xamarin.forms, xamarin+enthusiast

Embed

Download

Download this episode

More episodes in this series

Related episodes

The Discussion

Add Your 2 Cents