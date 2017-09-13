Snack Pack 20: Optimized Lists with DataTemplate Selectors in Xamarin.Forms
Description
Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at look at how to optimize complex cells in a ListView using the DataTemplate selector feature of Xamarin.Forms.
Show Links:
- DataTemplate Documentation
