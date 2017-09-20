Snack Pack 21: Installing Visual Studio 2017 Preview
Description
Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at how to easily install Visual Studio Previews, which runs side-by-side the standard install.
Show Links:
- Visual Studio 2017 Preview
