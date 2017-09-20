The Xamarin Show

Snack Pack 21: Installing Visual Studio 2017 Preview

Play Snack Pack 21: Installing Visual Studio 2017 Preview
Sign in to queue

Description

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at how to easily install Visual Studio Previews, which runs side-by-side the standard install.

Show Links:

Tags:

Xamarin, devtools

Embed

Download

Download this episode

More episodes in this series

Related episodes

The Discussion

Add Your 2 Cents