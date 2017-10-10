Snack Pack 22: Android SDK Manager in Visual Studio for Mac
Description
Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at the new integrated Android SDK Manage for Visual Studio for Mac.
Show Links:
- Android SDK Documentation
- Find James on: Twitter, GitHub, Blog, and his weekly development podcast Merge Conflict.
