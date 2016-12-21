Snack Pack 4: Interactive Learning with Xamarin Workbooks
Download this episode
Description
Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. In this episode we take a look at how to get started using Xamarin Workbooks. Workbooks is an interactive documentation tool for exploring a myriad of topics, from the basics of the C# language to fundamentals of computer science and advanced topics surrounding mobile application development.
Show Links:
- Xamarin Workbooks Portal
- Blog: Introducing Workbooks and Inspector
- Find James on: Twitter, GitHub, Blog, and his weekly podcast Merge Conflict.
- Follow @JamesMontemagno
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.
More episodes in this series
Snack Pack 5: Android Archive Manager for Visual Studio
Related episodes
The Xamarin Show 12: MVVM Light and Xamarin with Laurent Bugnion
Behind the Scenes: Putting Aid on the Map with Help from Urban Refuge
The Xamarin Show 10: Prism for Xamarin.Forms with Brian Lagunas
The Xamarin Show 8: Microsoft Graph with Simon Jäger
Behind the Scenes: Microsoft, Liquid Daffodil & fanband
The Xamarin Show 7: Continuous C# & F# IDE for iPad with Frank Krueger
The Xamarin Show 2: Continuous Integration with Simina Pasat
The Xamarin Show 1: Sharing Code Across iOS, Android, and Windows
The Xamarin Show 11: Xamarin Profiler with Nina Vyedin
The Xamarin Show 9: Azure Search with Liam Cavanagh
The Discussion
-
This is great! Thanks for sharing James
-
this looks really cool. great way to either learn, or document a new bit of code :)
-
Very good
-
Xamarin gives an important heights for C# developers and we are now able to approach new lands we wasn't able to compete there , but a there is a difficulty in adapting and dealing with the framework , the reference is giving the way to doing specific stuff , you know that we need to know how you designed it to be used , and i think here you are giving us what we want , i am 1 year old to the field so probably i have that difficulty because i miss something , thanks James for giving us chance to compete java dudes .
-
Wow, can I give you 6-star rating?
I'm a full time ASP.NET developer. I recently learned Xamarin and was able to create my iOS apps using the language that I love, C#.
Now, I can use Xamarin workbooks to learn more new things.
Thanks for a wonderful snack pack James!