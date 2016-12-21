Snack Pack 4: Interactive Learning with Xamarin Workbooks

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. In this episode we take a look at how to get started using Xamarin Workbooks. Workbooks is an interactive documentation tool for exploring a myriad of topics, from the basics of the C# language to fundamentals of computer science and advanced topics surrounding mobile application development.

Show Links: