Snack Pack 4: Interactive Learning with Xamarin Workbooks

Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. In this episode we take a look at how to get started using Xamarin Workbooks. Workbooks is an interactive documentation tool for exploring a myriad of topics, from the basics of the C# language to fundamentals of computer science and advanced topics surrounding mobile application development.

    The Discussion

      Esteban Verbel

      This is great! Thanks for sharing James

      Craig B

      this looks really cool. great way to either learn, or document a new bit of code :)

      Fabrizio

      Very good

      SamehSalem

      Xamarin gives an important heights for C# developers and we are now able to approach new lands we wasn't able to compete there , but a there is a difficulty in adapting and dealing with the framework , the reference is giving the way to doing specific stuff , you know that we need to know how you designed it to be used , and i think here you are giving us what we want , i am 1 year old to the field so probably i have that difficulty because i miss something , thanks James for giving us chance to compete java dudes .

      henryqng

      Wow, can I give you 6-star rating?

      I'm a full time ASP.NET developer. I recently learned Xamarin and was able to create my  iOS apps using the language that I love, C#.

      Now, I can use Xamarin workbooks to learn more new things.

      Thanks for a wonderful snack pack James!

