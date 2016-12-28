Snack Pack 5: Android Archive Manager for Visual Studio
Description
Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes. Today, we take a look at how to easily archive and publish Xamarin.Android applications directly from Visual Studio with the new Android Archive Manager.
Show Links:
- Blog: Android Archiving and Publishing Made Easy
- Publishing and Application on Google Play
- Preparing an Application for Release
- Find James on: Twitter, GitHub, Blog, and his weekly podcast Merge Conflict.
- Follow @JamesMontemagno
