Snack Pack 6: Managing Android SDKs
Download this episode
Description
Welcome to The Xamarin Show Snack Pack Edition. A Snack Pack is bite sized episode that is focused on a specific topic and covered in just a few minutes.Today, we take a look at how to easily manage and install Android SDKs and Emulators from Visual Studio and Xamarin Studio.
Show Links:
- Launching the Android SDK Manager
- Android x86 Emulators
- Find James on: Twitter, GitHub, Blog, and his weekly podcast Merge Conflict.
- Follow @JamesMontemagno
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.