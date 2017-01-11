The Xamarin Show 12: MVVM Helpers
Description
Out of all architectural patterns Model-View-ViewModel, or MVVM, has to be my favorite. In this episode I cover a helper library that I have created, MVVM Helpers, and is used by thousands of developers to help write better, more performant, and shorter MVVM code.
Segments:
- [01:00] Why MVVM Helpers & App Walk-through
- [06:00] MVVM Helpers GitHub
- [06:30] Observable Object
- [10:30] BaseViewModel
- [14:00] Better Collections with ObservableRangeCollection
- [26:30] Tasks with timeouts
Show Links:
- MVVM Helpers GitHub
- Xamarin Show: Introduction to MVVM
- Source Code on GitHub
- Xamarin.Forms Binding Tips & Tricks: Converters and Control to Control Binding
- Find James on: Twitter, GitHub, Blog, and his weekly podcast Merge Conflict.
- Follow @JamesMontemagno
