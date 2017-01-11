The Xamarin Show 12: MVVM Helpers

Out of all architectural patterns Model-View-ViewModel, or MVVM, has to be my favorite. In this episode I cover a helper library that I have created, MVVM Helpers, and is used by thousands of developers to help write better, more performant, and shorter MVVM code.

Segments:

[01:00] Why MVVM Helpers & App Walk-through

[06:00] MVVM Helpers GitHub

[06:30] Observable Object

[10:30] BaseViewModel

[14:00] Better Collections with ObservableRangeCollection

[26:30] Tasks with timeouts

