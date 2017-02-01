The Xamarin Show 14: DocumentDB with Kirill Gavrylyuk
Download this episode
Description
This week, James is joined by friend of the show Kirill Gavrylyuk, Dev Manager on the DocumentDB team at Microsoft, introduces us to the brand new DocumentDB SDK for Xamarin Developers. DocumentDB is everything a mobile developer needs, a fully managed NoSQL database as a service that scales on demand, and can bring your data where your users go around the globe—completely transparently to your application. Kirill walks us through getting started with DocumentDB, integrating the SDK, and even some best practices.
Segments:
- [06:30] Setting up DocumentDB
- [10:00] Running DocumentDB Sample App
- [18:30] Collections, Settings, and Performance
- [27:45] User Specific Data, Authentication, and Security
- [34:00] Geo-spacial Data Types
Show Links:
- DocumentDB for Xamarin Blog
- DocumentDB on GitHub (with Samples)
- DocumentDB Documentation
- Find James on: Twitter, GitHub, Blog, and his weekly podcast Merge Conflict.
- Follow @JamesMontemagno
- Never Miss an Episode: Follow @TheXamarinShow
Useful Links:
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.