The Xamarin Show 15: Appium Mobile Automation with Glenn Wester

This week James is joined by friend of the show Glenn Wester, Technical Solutions Professional at Microsoft, who talks to us about Appium-based automated mobile UI testing. There are many mobile automation frameworks to choose from when using Xamarin Test Cloud and we're proud to show off another option to choose from. We'll review our support for Appium showing a Java-based UI test driven by JUnit leveraging the Page Object Pattern and testing a Xamarin.Forms application. We'll overview running a test locally, upload a test suite to our device lab and show the results from our test in our web-based test report. We also take a sneak-peek at Visual Studio Mobile Center, Microsoft's mission control for mobile apps.

