The Xamarin Show 16: Polished UI for Xamarin.Forms with Sam Basu
Download this episode
Description
This week, James is joined by friend of the show Sam Basu, Developer Advocate on the Telerik team at Progress, who introduces us to Telerik's DevCraft UI for Xamarin to create polished user interfaces. We discuss several roadblocks that developers run into when creating mobile applications and specifically focus on user interface controls that developers need such as charts, graphs, enhanced list views, and more.
Segments:
- [07:00] Introduction to DevCraft
- [10:00] Telerik UI for Xamarin
- [17:00] Enhanced ListViews
- [30:00] Flyout Navigation, Charts, Graphs, and more
Show Links:
- Telerik UI for Xamarin
- Sample Apps: Android, iOS
- Follow @SamBasu
- Find James on: Twitter, GitHub, Blog, and his weekly podcast Merge Conflict.
- Follow @JamesMontemagno
- Never Miss an Episode: Follow @TheXamarinShow
Useful Links:
Share
Format
Available formats for this video:
Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.