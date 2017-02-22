Sign in to queue
The Xamarin Show

The Xamarin Show 16: Polished UI for Xamarin.Forms with Sam Basu

The Xamarin Show 16: Polished UI for Xamarin.Forms with Sam Basu

Description

This week, James is joined by friend of the show Sam Basu, Developer Advocate on the Telerik team at Progress, who introduces us to Telerik's DevCraft UI for Xamarin to create polished user interfaces. We discuss several roadblocks that developers run into when creating mobile applications and specifically focus on user interface controls that developers need such as charts, graphs, enhanced list views, and more.

Segments:

  • [07:00] Introduction to DevCraft
  • [10:00] Telerik UI for Xamarin
  • [17:00] Enhanced ListViews
  • [30:00] Flyout Navigation, Charts, Graphs, and more

Show Links:

Useful Links:

Tags:

XAML, Xamarin, Xamarin.forms

