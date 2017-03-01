The Xamarin Show 17: ReactiveUI with Michael Stonis
Description
This week, James is joined by friend of the show Michael Stonis, Xamarin MVP and Development Lead & President at Eight Bot, who shows us a different way of development with Reactive Extensions (Rx) and ReactiveUI for Xamarin. ReactiveUI is a MVVM framework that integrates with the Reactive Extensions for .NET to create elegant, testable User Interfaces that run on any mobile or desktop platform. Michael walks us through the awesome support for Xamarin.iOS, Xamarin.Android, Xamarin.Mac, and Xamarin.Forms applications.
Segments:
- [08:00] Learning Reactive Extensions
- [10:00] Getting Started with ReactiveUI
- [15:30] Walking through ReactiveUI Samples
- [29:00] ReactiveUI for Xamarin.Forms
Show Links:
- ReactiveUI
- ReactiveUI on GitHub
- Introduction to Reactive Extensions
- Follow @MichaelStonis
- Find James on: Twitter, GitHub, Blog, and his weekly podcast Merge Conflict.
- Follow @JamesMontemagno
- Never Miss an Episode: Follow @TheXamarinShow
