Sign in to queue
The Xamarin Show

The Xamarin Show 17: ReactiveUI with Michael Stonis

Play The Xamarin Show 17: ReactiveUI with Michael Stonis

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

This week, James is joined by friend of the show Michael Stonis, Xamarin MVP and Development Lead & President at Eight Bot, who shows us a different way of development with Reactive Extensions (Rx) and ReactiveUI for Xamarin. ReactiveUI is a MVVM framework that integrates with the Reactive Extensions for .NET to create elegant, testable User Interfaces that run on any mobile or desktop platform. Michael walks us through the awesome support for Xamarin.iOS, Xamarin.Android, Xamarin.Mac, and Xamarin.Forms applications.

Segments:

  • [08:00] Learning Reactive Extensions
  • [10:00] Getting Started with ReactiveUI
  • [15:30] Walking through ReactiveUI Samples
  • [29:00] ReactiveUI for Xamarin.Forms

Show Links:

Useful Links:

Tags:

MVVM, Reactive Extensions, Xamarin, Xamarin.forms

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents