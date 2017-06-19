CodeChat 067 - The Latest, Greatest Features of C# 7.0
Description
Mark Michaelis - Microsoft RD from Spokane - is back on the show to talk about the latest version of C#.
C# version 7.0 is totally a thing and with it come a number of cool features like tuples and deconstruction. According to Mark, none of the enhancements are earth shattering or code breaking, but they will eventually change the way you author your project.
Mark has a great way of relaying what's important to developers today.
I hope you enjoy this episode. Happy coding.
