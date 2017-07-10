CodeChat 068 - A Broad View of Machine Learning
Description
Rick Barraza (@rickbarraza) works in the AI space at Microsoft, and is particularly good at communicating the concepts of the seemingly (and actually) complex world of machine learning.
In this interview, Rick clarifies the terms machine learning (ML), deep neural networks (DNN), and artificial intelligence (AI), and attempts to cast a vision for this technology in the near and distant future. And an exciting future it is!
