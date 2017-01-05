Basics of Unity

In this episode we will take a look at the basics of using Unity while setting up the scene that we will be working with for the next several episodes. We will discuss the basics of the UI, general terms such as "game object" and "component" and give a brief introduction into materials. We'll wrap up by taking a quick look at the Awake(), OnEnable(), OnDisable(), Start() and Update() methods.

