Dream.Build.Play September Update
Description
Andrew Parsons shares the latest updates on the Dream.Build.Play game developer competition. Dream.Build.Play is open to all developers, working solo or in teams of up to seven. Create a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) game for one (or more) of the four categories by December 31, 2017 and you'll get the chance to win cash prizes and show off your game to the world.
- [0:29] - Latest Competition Numbers and Prize Overview
- [1:03] - Developer Diary Contest
- [2:49] - Xsolla Challenge (New Prize!)
- [3:51] - Unity Shout Out
- [4:29] - Get Connected with the Developer Community
- [5:16] - Community Profiles
- [6:18] - Find Games Search by Games
- [8:27] - "Specialist" Profiles
- [9:41] - Using Unity Connect
- [10:06] - Windows Developer Blog
- [10:28] - Blog Post by Simon Jackson - Building UWP Packages with UWP
- [10:58] - Dream.Build.Play Resources on DevPost
- [11:48] - Windows 10 Game Development Guide
Episode Resources
- Dream.Build.Play September Blog Post
- Windows 10 game development guide
- Resolving build issues for UWP packages with Unity by Simon (darkside) Jackson
- Dream.Build.Play Resources on DevPost
