Dream.Build.Play September Update

Andrew Parsons shares the latest updates on the Dream.Build.Play game developer competition. Dream.Build.Play is open to all developers, working solo or in teams of up to seven. Create a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) game for one (or more) of the four categories by December 31, 2017 and you'll get the chance to win cash prizes and show off your game to the world.

Community, Competition, Game Development

