Getting started with Mixer Interactivity in Unity
Description
In this episode, Molly Suver from Xbox Live and Gersh Payzer from Mixer join the show to talk about how you can use Mixer Interactivity to create a more social experience for your players. We will cover the fundamentals such as what both Mixer and Mixer Interactivity are and then dive into a walk through of how you can get Mixer Interactivity integrated into a Unity game.
Resources:
