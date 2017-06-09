Sign in to queue
.GAME

Getting started with Mixer Interactivity in Unity

Play Getting started with Mixer Interactivity in Unity

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

In this episode, Molly Suver from Xbox Live and Gersh Payzer from Mixer join the show to talk about how you can use Mixer Interactivity to create a more social experience for your players. We will cover the fundamentals such as what both Mixer and Mixer Interactivity are and then dive into a walk through of how you can get Mixer Interactivity integrated into a Unity game.

Resources:

Tags:

.NET, Unity, Coding, Game Development

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents