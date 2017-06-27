Introducing the Dream.Build.Play Game Developer Competition

Andrew Parsons joins the show to talk about a new competition being launched by Microsoft, called Dream.Build.Play. Dream.Build.Play is a game development competition that is open to all developers, working solo or in teams of up to seven. Create a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) game for one of the categories by December 31, 2017 and you'll get the chance to win cash prizes and show off your game to the world.

Episode Resources:

Show Resources: