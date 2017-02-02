Sign in to queue
.GAME

Inventory and Store System - Part 2 (Scriptable Objects)

Play Inventory and Store System - Part 2 (Scriptable Objects)

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

In this episode, we'll continue our project by building a foundation for our item system using Scriptable Objects. We'll also look at some of the ways that we can modify the Unity Inspector, such as changing the layout of arrays, adding headers, and altering control types.

Resources

Tags:

.NET, Unity, Game Development

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents