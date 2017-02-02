Inventory and Store System - Part 2 (Scriptable Objects)
Description
In this episode, we'll continue our project by building a foundation for our item system using Scriptable Objects. We'll also look at some of the ways that we can modify the Unity Inspector, such as changing the layout of arrays, adding headers, and altering control types.
Resources
- GitHub Repo
- MonoBehavior Talk at DotNetConf
- Scriptable Object Manual & API
- Property Drawers
