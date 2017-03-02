Inventory and Store System - Part 3 (Creating the Store UI)

In this episode, we'll continue our project by building out the store user interface for our player to interact with. We'll go over the foundation needed to work with the UI system in Unity, including examining the Rect Transform and components such as; Canvas, Canvas Scaler, Image, Text and more.

Note: In the brief time between the recording of this video and the start of GDC 2017, Unity has announced that they have obtained an asset from the market called TextMesh Pro and made it free. This can significantly improve the text issues that I mention.

Resources