Inventory and Store System - Part 4.1 (Wiring up the UI)
Description
In this episode, we will continue our project by hooking up basic mechanics to the store UI. We'll cover the concept of coroutines, as we incorporate logic for showing the dialog. We will also create an inventory database for our merchant which sets the stage for the next part of the series: populating the data.
