Sign in to queue
.GAME

Unity Navigation - Part 1

Play Unity Navigation - Part 1

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

In this episode we will add point and click style movement to our character using Unity's Navigation System. More specifically, we will go over baking a navigation mesh, setting up the NavMeshAgent and writing code to make our character move to a position when the user clicks on the ground. This video will also introduce the concept of Raycasting. 

Resources

Tags:

.NET, Unity, Game Development

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    Add Your 2 Cents