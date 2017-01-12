Unity Navigation - Part 1
Description
In this episode we will add point and click style movement to our character using Unity's Navigation System. More specifically, we will go over baking a navigation mesh, setting up the NavMeshAgent and writing code to make our character move to a position when the user clicks on the ground. This video will also introduce the concept of Raycasting.
