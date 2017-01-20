Sign in to queue
Unity Navigation - Part 2

In this episode, we will add the finishing touches to the point and click style movement. We will use NavMesh Obstacles to define areas that our character should not walk through, such as the well. We'll also show the player where they clicked by animating a simple sprite, instantiating copies of it every time the player clicks and then destroying it once the animation is complete.

.NET, Unity, Game Development

    • User profile image
      Anthony G

      Keep up the great work! I've learned so much from watching your videos. One step closer to mastering Unity!

