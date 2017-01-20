Unity Navigation - Part 2
In this episode, we will add the finishing touches to the point and click style movement. We will use NavMesh Obstacles to define areas that our character should not walk through, such as the well. We'll also show the player where they clicked by animating a simple sprite, instantiating copies of it every time the player clicks and then destroying it once the animation is complete.
- GitHub Repositiory
- NavMesh Obstacle Manual & Scripting API
- Sprites
- Animator Component
- Animator Controller
Keep up the great work! I've learned so much from watching your videos. One step closer to mastering Unity!