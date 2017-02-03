Episode 138: 3D Web Using Babylon JS with David Catuhe

We talk with David Catuhe about 3-D for the web using Babylon.js. Microsoft earnings are on fire. Someone has invented a car for a goldfish that can be driven around by its position in the tank. And Carl stocks up on 16TB hard drives.

