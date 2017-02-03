Sign in to queue
MS Dev Show

Episode 138: 3D Web Using Babylon JS with David Catuhe

Play Episode 138: 3D Web Using Babylon JS with David Catuhe

Download this episode

Download Video

Description

We talk with David Catuhe about 3-D for the web using Babylon.js. Microsoft earnings are on fire. Someone has invented a car for a goldfish that can be driven around by its position in the tank. And Carl stocks up on 16TB hard drives.

 

Subscribe in any podcast app by searching for "ms dev show"

 

Subscribe on YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/c/MSDevShow?sub_confirmation=1

Watch on Channel 9 : https://channel9.msdn.com/Shows/msdevshow

Subscribe on iTunes : https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ms-dev-show/id862879925

 

Show page with full show notes: http://msdevshow.com

 

Thank you to Aspose for their sponsorship!

 

Jason

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ytechie

Blog: http://ytechie.com

 

Carl

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carlschweitzer

Microsoft MVP: https://mvp.microsoft.com/en-us/PublicProfile/5000940

 

Equipment:

Heil PR-40 Microphone: http://amzn.to/1SD66zf

Logitech C930e: http://amzn.to/1rnqLAA

Zoom H6 Recorder: http://amzn.to/1r26kIX

Mic Stand: http://amzn.to/1SyHVoQ

Hosa XLR Cables: http://amzn.to/1r26NL8

Audio Technica ATH-m50x Headphones: http://amzn.to/1UlEOSz

Microphone Isolation Shield: http://www.monoprice.com/Product?p_id=602650

Alesis IO2 USB Mic Interface: http://amzn.to/1SD6A8o

Tags:

3D, Azure, Windows

Embed

Format

Available formats for this video:

Actual format may change based on video formats available and browser capability.

    More episodes in this series

    Related episodes

    The Discussion

    • User profile image
      DEEPIKA


      keep sharing your information regularly for my future reference. This content creates a new hope and inspiration with in me.

    Add Your 2 Cents