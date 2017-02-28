Episode 140: Broadway Tech & IoT with Bill Berry

We talk with Bill Berry about insane Broadway tech, invisible IoT, and the IoT Gateway SDK. Amazon hires a Microsoft of people. And a monitor that automatically turns off when it detects Wi-Fi.

