Episode 142: A UWP Visual Studio Shell Experiment by Thomas Claudius Huber

We talk with Thomas Claudius Huber about using UWP to recreate the Visual Studio Shell. We reveal the gender of the Windows Insider Ninja cat. Password rules are BS. And the Azure Window collapses into the sea.

Subscribe in any podcast app by searching for "ms dev show" Subscribe on YouTube ➥: https://www.youtube.com/c/MSDevShow?sub_confirmation=1 Watch on Channel 9 ➥: https://channel9.msdn.com/Shows/msdevshow Subscribe on iTunes ➥: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ms-dev-show/id862879925 Show page with full show notes: http://msdevshow.com Thank you to Aspose for their sponsorship! Jason ▶ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ytechie ▶ Blog: http://ytechie.com Carl ▶ Twitter: https://twitter.com/carlschweitzer ▶ Microsoft MVP: https://mvp.microsoft.com/en-us/PublicProfile/5000940 Equipment: ▶ Heil PR-40 Microphone: http://amzn.to/1SD66zf ▶ Logitech C930e: http://amzn.to/1rnqLAA ▶ Zoom H6 Recorder: http://amzn.to/1r26kIX ▶ Mic Stand: http://amzn.to/1SyHVoQ ▶ Hosa XLR Cables: http://amzn.to/1r26NL8 ▶ Audio Technica ATH-m50x Headphones: http://amzn.to/1UlEOSz ▶ Microphone Isolation Shield: http://www.monoprice.com/Product?p_id=602650 ▶ Alesis IO2 USB Mic Interface: http://amzn.to/1SD6A8o