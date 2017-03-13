Episode 142: A UWP Visual Studio Shell Experiment by Thomas Claudius Huber
Download this episode
Description
We talk with Thomas Claudius Huber about using UWP to recreate the Visual Studio Shell. We reveal the gender of the Windows Insider Ninja cat. Password rules are BS. And the Azure Window collapses into the sea.
Thank you to Aspose for their sponsorship!
