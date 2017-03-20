Episode 143: Visual Studio 2017 with Amanda Silver
Description
We talk with Amanda Silver about the massive Visual Studio 2017 release. Background tabs in your browser might start using less power. And did I mention how awesome VS 2017 is turning out to be?
Jason
Carl
