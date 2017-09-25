Coding4Fun Blog

A Spot On Visual Studio Extension

Description

Listening to music while coding is like, chocolate and [just about anything]. I don't know about you, but when I'm coding, I have to listen to music. And the type of music depends on the type of coding. Classical for SQL, Metal for C#, Pop for JavaScript, and so on.

When you're in the zone, the last thing you want to do is switch out of Visual Studio, to your music player just to skip to the next song, see what's playing, pause, etc.

If your music service of choice is Spotify, then you're in luck! Stay in the zone and the IDE with today's extensions from Arjan Kuijpers!

SpotifyRemote

Spotify Remote. With SpotifyRemote you can stay inside Visual Studio to manage your music, no need to switch windows. This way we have the best of both worlds, Visual Studio and music.

