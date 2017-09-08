ASP.NET Core 2.0 Your Raspberry Pi GPIO Pins
Description
Today's post from Carlos Mendible is just neat. It shows off cross platform ASP.NET 2.0 Core, writing an .NET app that controls a Raspberry Pi, but best of all detailed, step-by-step instructions.
Toggle Raspberry Pi GPIO Pins with ASP.NET Core 2.0
Today I’ll show you how to Toggle Raspberry Pi GPIO Pins with ASP.NET Core 2.0.
First be aware of the following prerequisites:
- .NET Core 2.0 SDK
- A Raspberry Pi 3 Running Raspbian
- Install linux dependencies: sudo apt-get install curl libunwind8 gettext
Now let’s start:
1. Create a folder for your new project
2. Create an ASP.NET Core Web API project
3. Add a reference to Unosquare.Raspberry.IO
4. Create BlinkyController.cs
5. Publish the application
6. Copy the files to your Raspberry
7. Run the application
8. Call the Web API to Toggle the GPIO pin ...
Follow @CH9
Follow @coding4fun
Follow @gduncan411
More episodes in this series
It's Here, UWP Community Toolkit v2.0!
Related episodes
.NET Core 2.0 – Preview 2
OpenZWave for UWP and .NET
Raspberry PI ASP.NET Core MVC
Hello World .NET Core Pi
Get started with VS Code using C# and .NET Core on Windows
.NET Core Pi
Have a Little Heart (Rate Sensor)
TWC9: Last Show of 2016
45 (and counting) ASP.NET Core Samples
Nothing Cheesy in the "Cheese Edition" of the C# Yellow Book
The Discussion
-
Cool stuff!
-
Hi Greg, thanks for your words and sharing my post!
Do you mind linking my name to my niner profile? (https://channel9.msdn.com/Niners/cmendibl3?
Thanks!
-
@cmendibl3: Done. And thank you!