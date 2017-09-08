ASP.NET Core 2.0 Your Raspberry Pi GPIO Pins

Today's post from Carlos Mendible is just neat. It shows off cross platform ASP.NET 2.0 Core, writing an .NET app that controls a Raspberry Pi, but best of all detailed, step-by-step instructions.

Today I’ll show you how to Toggle Raspberry Pi GPIO Pins with ASP.NET Core 2.0. First be aware of the following prerequisites: .NET Core 2.0 SDK

A Raspberry Pi 3 Running Raspbian

Install linux dependencies: sudo apt-get install curl libunwind8 gettext Now let’s start: 1. Create a folder for your new project 2. Create an ASP.NET Core Web API project 3. Add a reference to Unosquare.Raspberry.IO 4. Create BlinkyController.cs 5. Publish the application 6. Copy the files to your Raspberry 7. Run the application 8. Call the Web API to Toggle the GPIO pin ... ... Click through to see the code and detailed steps ...

