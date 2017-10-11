Can you see me now? PhotoLab UWP Sample App

While reading What's New in the Windows Developer Docs in September 2017 I saw that the PhotoLab sample app had been updated. Then I realized that I've never highlighted that sample app, which uses a number of cool UI components which we've previously highlighted (Power Up Your UWP Projects with OSS Telerik UI for UWP Controls, It's Here, UWP Community Toolkit v2.0!), as well as just being a cool UWP sample app...

A mini-app for viewing and editing image files, demonstrating XAML layout, data binding, and UI customization features for Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps.

This repo includes the complete sample pictured above, plus separate versions that serve as starting points for a series of XAML basics tutorials. Each of these starting points is a simplified version of the complete sample, making the code easier to browse around in as you go through each tutorial.

Note: The tutorials do not proceed sequentially to build up to the complete sample, so be sure to start each tutorial by opening the correct starting point project. Also, be sure to check out the complete sample to see additional features such as custom animations and phone support.

Features

PhotoLab demonstrates:

Code at a glance

If you're just interested in code snippets for certain areas and don't want to browse or run the full sample, check out the following files for examples of some highlighted features:

Layout: see MainPage.xaml and DetailPage.xaml.

Data binding with x:Bind: see ImageGridView_DefaultItemTemplate in MainPage.xaml

Styling and customization: see FancySliderControlTemplate in DetailPage.xaml.

Image effects: see code starting with InitializeEffects in DetailPage.xaml.cs.

Universal Windows Platform development

This sample requires Visual Studio 2017 and the Windows Software Development Kit (SDK) for Windows 10.

