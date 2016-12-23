Christmas Pi
Description
One of our favorite magazines, The MagPi, is out with the prefect edition for last Hardware Friday post before Christmas...
Issue 52 - Merry Christmas Makes
Get creative with our festive projects in the Christmas 2016 issue of the official Raspberry Pi magazine
- Merry Christmas Makes
Build your own decorations and even make one out of the magazine cover
- Get started with electronics
Learn to use a breadboard and get to grips with the GPIO pins
- Build a DIY alarm clock
Wake up at dawn with our brilliant clock project
- Give your robot brains!
Add sensors and artificial intelligence to your Pi robot
- And much, much more!
Need more details... [Click through]
Follow @CH9
Follow @coding4fun
Follow @gduncan411