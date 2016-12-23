Sign in to queue
Coding4Fun Blog

Christmas Pi

Description

One of our favorite magazines, The MagPi, is out with the prefect edition for last Hardware Friday post before Christmas...

Issue 52 - Merry Christmas Makes

Get creative with our festive projects in the Christmas 2016 issue of the official Raspberry Pi magazine

image

  • Merry Christmas Makes
    Build your own decorations and even make one out of the magazine cover
  • Get started with electronics
    Learn to use a breadboard and get to grips with the GPIO pins
  • Build a DIY alarm clock
    Wake up at dawn with our brilliant clock project
  • Give your robot brains!
    Add sensors and artificial intelligence to your Pi robot
  • And much, much more!

Need more details... [Click through]



