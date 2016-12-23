Christmas Pi

One of our favorite magazines, The MagPi, is out with the prefect edition for last Hardware Friday post before Christmas...

Get creative with our festive projects in the Christmas 2016 issue of the official Raspberry Pi magazine

Merry Christmas Makes

Build your own decorations and even make one out of the magazine cover

Build your own decorations and even make one out of the magazine cover

Learn to use a breadboard and get to grips with the GPIO pins

Learn to use a breadboard and get to grips with the GPIO pins

Wake up at dawn with our brilliant clock project

Wake up at dawn with our brilliant clock project

Add sensors and artificial intelligence to your Pi robot

Add sensors and artificial intelligence to your Pi robot

