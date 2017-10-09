Chuck doesn't need Build Tasks...

This is a VSTS Build Task that every project needs, don't you think? :)

After installing the Chuck Norris build enhancer you just have to add the Chuck Norris build task to the build definition where you want the Chuck Norris quotes to appear. The build report will now display a section with a Chuck Norris quote:

And of course, it's open source, https://github.com/solidify/vsts-extension-chuck-norris

