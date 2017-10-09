Chuck doesn't need Build Tasks...
Description
This is a VSTS Build Task that every project needs, don't you think? :)
Chuck Norris Build Enhancer
After installing the Chuck Norris build enhancer you just have to add the Chuck Norris build task to the build definition where you want the Chuck Norris quotes to appear.
The build report will now display a section with a Chuck Norris quote:
And of course, it's open source, https://github.com/solidify/vsts-extension-chuck-norris
