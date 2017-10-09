Coding4Fun Blog

Chuck doesn't need Build Tasks...

Sign in to queue

Description

This is a VSTS Build Task that every project needs, don't you think? :)

Chuck Norris Build Enhancer

After installing the Chuck Norris build enhancer you just have to add the Chuck Norris build task to the build definition where you want the Chuck Norris quotes to appear.

image

The build report will now display a section with a Chuck Norris quote:

image

And of course, it's open source, https://github.com/solidify/vsts-extension-chuck-norris



Tags:

Coding4Fun, VSTS, Visual Studio Team Services

More episodes in this series

Related episodes

The Discussion

Add Your 2 Cents