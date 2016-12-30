Coding4Fun 2016 Round-Up
Description
All I can say is that this was a pretty awesome year! Just LOOK at the stuff we highlighted! Just look at all these great projects from around the world! Wow…
It’s you, our readers, project authors and the Microsoft Development community that keeps the Coding4Fun and Kinect blogs going. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Finally, thank you for a great 2016 and I’m really looking forward to a mind blowing 2017!
Coding4Fun Blog
Coding4Fun Projects are Back!
Adding a modern spark to your WPF apps, with WPFSpark
Lots o' Lego Mindstorms...
One code snippet at a time [and more] with the Code Snippet Studio
Get a modern mixer with EarTrumpet
Your First Band 2 App, via a new Web Tile
JavaScript Snips and Open Bin
Opening XAML Behaviors
UWP Sound Cloud App on Desktop, Phone & Raspberry Pi 2
Magically format your XAML with XAML Magic
Be a 3D Hero with UrhoSharp
How high are you? With the Microsoft Band 2...
Tips on Creating Templates, a new UWP Template and a Prism Pack too!
"Debugging Unity 3D with VSCode"
Band 2 Design Template and Wind Alert App
Help Creating High-DPI Friendly VS Extensions
"Beginner's Guide to Designing Video Game Levels"
FEZ HAT, UWP and Azure IoT
Stop the Solution Explorer's Expansion Madness
Building your next Windows/Xbox game with Lumberyard
Beer IoT (need I say more?)
Game Templates, Construct 2
File - New - MonoGame
GameMaker your Pi!
Roslyn... Succinctly...
Creation Crate
Project Settings Sprawl Help with Project Configuration Manager
Humanizer is alive and well and it's v2!
Hi Pi 3! Raspberry Pi 3 and the Windows 10 IoT Core
VS Extensibility Samples, Extension Extension and more...
Talk to Us about Visual Studio Extensibility
Connect IoT to Azure IoT with Visual Studio Connected Service Extension
The Visual Studio Productivity Power Tools are now open source!
MonoGame on the Xbox One? It's coming soon... (Yes, really)
Windows 10 IoT, Raspberry Pi and your next Halloween Project
Build Week!
Maker? Hacker? HackerBoxes
Reach out and touch... Visual Studio with TouchVS
Creating Media apps on Windows 10 with a Hosted Web App
Microsoft Band Dev Link Round-Up
Build 2016 Code Labs Code and More
Bots, Bots, Bots and Pig Latin
How many different APIs do you need to turn on a light?
Refactoring Essentials now with a Roslyn Code Converter
VS Code goes 1.0!
.NET Micro Framework 4.4 Getting Started Guide
Free Unit Testing Code Coverage with OpenCover and ReportGenerator
SnapGold with Azure, DocumentDB, UWP and more
[How Is] MyDriving - Azure, Mobile IoT App from Build
Roslyn Tools, Analyzers, Refactorings and source...
"Creative Coding with Unity"
IoT and the Physical World
The Essential C# Snippet Source...
Power-up Your UWP with some Xbox One Dev...
3D Printing your own Nine Guy
Roslyn + AvalonEdit = RoslynPad
Nothing to be sad about with SadConsole
ScummVM for your Pi (and more)
VS Macros are back!
Kickstart your next UWP App with new Code Snips and Windows App Studio OSS Libs
3D Network Printing with IoT Core
Creating AR and VR Apps on Windows
MagicMirror²
Mole is back and now free!
SIMD + C# = Parallelism on a Single Core
Magic Mirror, Windows 10, IoT and UWP Style
Scripty, a C# T4 Alternative
Microsoft Bot Framework Post Round-Up
Open? Robots? Open Roberta!
Pretty Up your Code Comments with Better Comments
Babylon.js 2.4
Robot Kit, Raspberry PI 2 and Windows 10 IoT Core
Drag and Drop Forms with XAML Power Tools
UWP App and the Azure IoT Hub
Smashing your SQL with SqlSmash
You and now UWP with Buildbox
Learning Scratch & the Raspberry Pi
Lessons Learned Creating A Visual Studio Text Adornment
Crypto101 Introductory Course for Programmers
Small Basic Pi
Marvelous Markdown with VSCode
Being Cross with WebGL and Babylon.js
GHI Electronics NETMF and Gadgeteer 2016 R1 SDK is out!
Hex Visualizer Extension for Visual Studio 2015
"ASP.NET Core Template Pack"
Editor Enhancements and .Ignore
Design, Music and Sound Assets for your Mobile Game Dev
Node.js? Raspberry Pi? Beginners Guide!
Solution Explorer gets Markdown
WebAPIContrib.Core
Oh My, it's Myo!
Graphic Asset Previewer for Visual Studio
Do you dotnet cli? Here's how you can add your own tools...
"Daddy is Working" Light
Lot's O' Languages - Visual Studio Language Pack
Do you UWP? Then you'll want this...
Get your Grove on...
Hunt for Your Libs Here, at Awesome.NET!
Azure the AT&T IoT Starter Kit
Pack it up with the HTML Snippet Pack and Snippet Pack Project Template
Content Projects with MonoGame
FlappyHand - Unity3D, Arduino, some WiFi and You
A Look Behind Code Snippet Studio
Big Screen Your Next App, UWP Dev on the Xbox One
Ten Million Pi's!
Project Reference Context Menu Extension
CompositionProToolkit Your New Windows.UI.Composition Helper
VSCode? IoT? Yes!
Shortcut to Shortcuts
General Generator Tips
BYOL VS VMs GA
Automatic Graph Layout, now NuGet'able
Dashboard your next IoT project with Power BI
Cake!... Baking a new Build with C# Make
UWP++ with UWP Community Toolkit 1.1
Blockly Windows 10 IoT
Alessandro is back with DelSole.CrossAnalyzers
Syncfusion HTML to PDF WebKit Powered (and free)
Open Roberta is 2, well v2...
Extending Visual Studio with menus, menus, menus and toolbars...
Buildbox Make You Own Game Series
Two Pi... Updated and New Raspberry Pi IoT Kits
Radical Samples for the Surface Dial
PSA: Fixing Dirty COW on the Raspberry Pi
Snippetica, 1,581 Snippets and Counting...
Nothing Cheesy in the "Cheese Edition" of the C# Yellow Book
Codify The Build Light
Guarding the code with Package Security Alerts and Roslyn Security Guard
45 (and counting) ASP.NET Core Samples
HoloLens App on a Raspberry PI?
Visual Studio 2017 Extensions Update
Big or Small, Every Girl Can Code with Help from Small Basic
Coloring VS Instances with SolutionColor
Enough to Keep You Busy During the Holidays?
Get 19 VS 2017 Web Extensions with Just One Install
Surfacing Development with the Surface Dial
Emulating the Raspberry Pi on a PC
Two Hot Visual Studio Extensions, Hot Keys and Hot Commands
Dial into Debugging with the Surface Dial
micro:bit Christmas Challenge!
VS Macro Magic How To
A Simple File Explorer Magic Trick
Christmas Pi
Time Savers, the Definition of a VS Extension
Santa Brought an Alexa? Skill it up with C#!
Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery
Bowling with the Kinect
Oculus DK2 + Kinect + Leap Motion + Teddy = Awesome
Motion Capture with Kinect-v2 Mocap Animator
Kinect with Visual Studio 2015 and Windows 10
Kinect v2 Finger Tracking
"Kinecting With Orangutans"
May the Kinect be with you...
Avateering with the Kinect
"Gaming for the greater good"
3D Scan, Kinect and Windows 10
HoloLens Development Video's, Doc's, Tools and more...
Kinect to VR
Hiding the Kinect v2
"Drawing using Kinect v2"
Holographic Studio with RoomAlive
HoloLens Dev Link Round-up
Kinecting to Education with Kinect 2nd Screen
VAMR (Virtual, Augmented, Mixed Reality)
HoloLens with Unity
Emulating Real Space in the HoloLens Emulator
Kinect, UWP and Windows 10 Anniversary Update
Weight-Lifting Bar Detection with the Kinect
AR Basketball Spinner and the Kinect
From Kinect Unity Project to the Windows Store, a Five Step Journey
Kinect to Interactive Luminous Carpets
Kinect for Windows v2 with Unity VR Examples
Kinect to Coordinate Mapping with help from Vitruvius
Wall Ball for Kinect for Windows and Windows 10
Kinect to the Classroom
Kinect to Cycling74 Max
Kinect + PC + Holographic Screen = Awesome (and VNTANA HOLLAGRAM)
Make a 3D Model of Your Head...
Skeletal "Fingerprints" with the Kinect v2
The right way to measure distances with the Kinect
Country Ramble Games
Focusing on a Pi, Kinect and DSLR for the Perfect Video
Kinect to Crayola's...
X-Ray Precision++ With the Kinect
Kinect to Improved Respiratory Assessments
Kinect to Charitable Support
DALQA - Interactive Collaborative Music Experience
The Prefect Kinect Sunday
You're the Remix with the Kinect
Frank Sinatra’s Virtual Shoes and You
Kinect Sensing in Small Basic
Kinect for Windows 10 Driver, Hello Support and Code Samples Now Available
Wii Nunchuk for HoloLens
Kinect, Windows 10 1607, UWP and you...
Posture Recognition with Kinect, Azure IoT, ML and WebVR
Kinect as a Baby Monitor. Crazy or Crazy Brilliant?
The Oregon Project
Go Boom! With Boom Ball 2
Kinect to WorldWide Telescope with Starfield
