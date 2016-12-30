Coding4Fun 2016 Round-Up

All I can say is that this was a pretty awesome year! Just LOOK at the stuff we highlighted! Just look at all these great projects from around the world! Wow…

It’s you, our readers, project authors and the Microsoft Development community that keeps the Coding4Fun and Kinect blogs going. Thank you, thank you, thank you!

Finally, thank you for a great 2016 and I’m really looking forward to a mind blowing 2017!

Coding4Fun Blog

Coding4Fun Projects are Back!

Adding a modern spark to your WPF apps, with WPFSpark

Lots o' Lego Mindstorms...

One code snippet at a time [and more] with the Code Snippet Studio

Get a modern mixer with EarTrumpet

Your First Band 2 App, via a new Web Tile

JavaScript Snips and Open Bin

Opening XAML Behaviors

UWP Sound Cloud App on Desktop, Phone & Raspberry Pi 2

Magically format your XAML with XAML Magic

Be a 3D Hero with UrhoSharp

How high are you? With the Microsoft Band 2...

Tips on Creating Templates, a new UWP Template and a Prism Pack too!

"Debugging Unity 3D with VSCode"

Band 2 Design Template and Wind Alert App

Help Creating High-DPI Friendly VS Extensions

"Beginner's Guide to Designing Video Game Levels"

FEZ HAT, UWP and Azure IoT

Stop the Solution Explorer's Expansion Madness

Building your next Windows/Xbox game with Lumberyard

Beer IoT (need I say more?)

Game Templates, Construct 2

File - New - MonoGame

GameMaker your Pi!

Roslyn... Succinctly...

Creation Crate

Project Settings Sprawl Help with Project Configuration Manager

Humanizer is alive and well and it's v2!

Hi Pi 3! Raspberry Pi 3 and the Windows 10 IoT Core

VS Extensibility Samples, Extension Extension and more...

Talk to Us about Visual Studio Extensibility

Connect IoT to Azure IoT with Visual Studio Connected Service Extension

The Visual Studio Productivity Power Tools are now open source!

MonoGame on the Xbox One? It's coming soon... (Yes, really)

Windows 10 IoT, Raspberry Pi and your next Halloween Project

Build Week!

Maker? Hacker? HackerBoxes

Reach out and touch... Visual Studio with TouchVS

Creating Media apps on Windows 10 with a Hosted Web App

Microsoft Band Dev Link Round-Up

Build 2016 Code Labs Code and More

Bots, Bots, Bots and Pig Latin

How many different APIs do you need to turn on a light?

Refactoring Essentials now with a Roslyn Code Converter

VS Code goes 1.0!

.NET Micro Framework 4.4 Getting Started Guide

Free Unit Testing Code Coverage with OpenCover and ReportGenerator

SnapGold with Azure, DocumentDB, UWP and more

[How Is] MyDriving - Azure, Mobile IoT App from Build

Roslyn Tools, Analyzers, Refactorings and source...

"Creative Coding with Unity"

IoT and the Physical World

The Essential C# Snippet Source...

Power-up Your UWP with some Xbox One Dev...

3D Printing your own Nine Guy

Roslyn + AvalonEdit = RoslynPad

Nothing to be sad about with SadConsole

ScummVM for your Pi (and more)

VS Macros are back!

Kickstart your next UWP App with new Code Snips and Windows App Studio OSS Libs

3D Network Printing with IoT Core

Creating AR and VR Apps on Windows

MagicMirror²

Mole is back and now free!

SIMD + C# = Parallelism on a Single Core

Magic Mirror, Windows 10, IoT and UWP Style

Scripty, a C# T4 Alternative

Microsoft Bot Framework Post Round-Up

Open? Robots? Open Roberta!

Pretty Up your Code Comments with Better Comments

Babylon.js 2.4

Robot Kit, Raspberry PI 2 and Windows 10 IoT Core

Drag and Drop Forms with XAML Power Tools

UWP App and the Azure IoT Hub

Smashing your SQL with SqlSmash

You and now UWP with Buildbox

Learning Scratch & the Raspberry Pi

Lessons Learned Creating A Visual Studio Text Adornment

Crypto101 Introductory Course for Programmers

Small Basic Pi

Marvelous Markdown with VSCode

Being Cross with WebGL and Babylon.js

GHI Electronics NETMF and Gadgeteer 2016 R1 SDK is out!

Hex Visualizer Extension for Visual Studio 2015

"ASP.NET Core Template Pack"

Editor Enhancements and .Ignore

Design, Music and Sound Assets for your Mobile Game Dev

Node.js? Raspberry Pi? Beginners Guide!

Solution Explorer gets Markdown

WebAPIContrib.Core

Oh My, it's Myo!

Graphic Asset Previewer for Visual Studio

Do you dotnet cli? Here's how you can add your own tools...

"Daddy is Working" Light

Lot's O' Languages - Visual Studio Language Pack

Do you UWP? Then you'll want this...

Get your Grove on...

Hunt for Your Libs Here, at Awesome.NET!

Azure the AT&T IoT Starter Kit

Pack it up with the HTML Snippet Pack and Snippet Pack Project Template

Content Projects with MonoGame

FlappyHand - Unity3D, Arduino, some WiFi and You

A Look Behind Code Snippet Studio

Big Screen Your Next App, UWP Dev on the Xbox One

Ten Million Pi's!

Project Reference Context Menu Extension

CompositionProToolkit Your New Windows.UI.Composition Helper

VSCode? IoT? Yes!

Shortcut to Shortcuts

General Generator Tips

BYOL VS VMs GA

Automatic Graph Layout, now NuGet'able

Dashboard your next IoT project with Power BI

Cake!... Baking a new Build with C# Make

UWP++ with UWP Community Toolkit 1.1

Blockly Windows 10 IoT

Alessandro is back with DelSole.CrossAnalyzers

Syncfusion HTML to PDF WebKit Powered (and free)

Open Roberta is 2, well v2...

Extending Visual Studio with menus, menus, menus and toolbars...

Buildbox Make You Own Game Series

Two Pi... Updated and New Raspberry Pi IoT Kits

Radical Samples for the Surface Dial

PSA: Fixing Dirty COW on the Raspberry Pi

Snippetica, 1,581 Snippets and Counting...

Nothing Cheesy in the "Cheese Edition" of the C# Yellow Book

Codify The Build Light

Guarding the code with Package Security Alerts and Roslyn Security Guard

45 (and counting) ASP.NET Core Samples

HoloLens App on a Raspberry PI?

Visual Studio 2017 Extensions Update

Big or Small, Every Girl Can Code with Help from Small Basic

Coloring VS Instances with SolutionColor

Enough to Keep You Busy During the Holidays?

Get 19 VS 2017 Web Extensions with Just One Install

Surfacing Development with the Surface Dial

Emulating the Raspberry Pi on a PC

Two Hot Visual Studio Extensions, Hot Keys and Hot Commands

Dial into Debugging with the Surface Dial

micro:bit Christmas Challenge!

VS Macro Magic How To

A Simple File Explorer Magic Trick

Christmas Pi

Time Savers, the Definition of a VS Extension

Santa Brought an Alexa? Skill it up with C#!

Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery

Bowling with the Kinect

Oculus DK2 + Kinect + Leap Motion + Teddy = Awesome

Motion Capture with Kinect-v2 Mocap Animator

Kinect with Visual Studio 2015 and Windows 10

Kinect v2 Finger Tracking

"Kinecting With Orangutans"

May the Kinect be with you...

Avateering with the Kinect

"Gaming for the greater good"

3D Scan, Kinect and Windows 10

HoloLens Development Video's, Doc's, Tools and more...

Kinect to VR

Hiding the Kinect v2

"Drawing using Kinect v2"

Holographic Studio with RoomAlive

HoloLens Dev Link Round-up

Kinecting to Education with Kinect 2nd Screen

VAMR (Virtual, Augmented, Mixed Reality)

HoloLens with Unity

Emulating Real Space in the HoloLens Emulator

Kinect, UWP and Windows 10 Anniversary Update

Weight-Lifting Bar Detection with the Kinect

AR Basketball Spinner and the Kinect

From Kinect Unity Project to the Windows Store, a Five Step Journey

Kinect to Interactive Luminous Carpets

Kinect for Windows v2 with Unity VR Examples

Kinect to Coordinate Mapping with help from Vitruvius

Wall Ball for Kinect for Windows and Windows 10

Kinect to the Classroom

Kinect to Cycling74 Max

Kinect + PC + Holographic Screen = Awesome (and VNTANA HOLLAGRAM)

Make a 3D Model of Your Head...

Skeletal "Fingerprints" with the Kinect v2

The right way to measure distances with the Kinect

Country Ramble Games

Focusing on a Pi, Kinect and DSLR for the Perfect Video

Kinect to Crayola's...

X-Ray Precision++ With the Kinect

Kinect to Improved Respiratory Assessments

Kinect to Charitable Support

DALQA - Interactive Collaborative Music Experience

The Prefect Kinect Sunday

You're the Remix with the Kinect

Frank Sinatra’s Virtual Shoes and You

Kinect Sensing in Small Basic

Kinect for Windows 10 Driver, Hello Support and Code Samples Now Available

Wii Nunchuk for HoloLens

Kinect, Windows 10 1607, UWP and you...

Posture Recognition with Kinect, Azure IoT, ML and WebVR

Kinect as a Baby Monitor. Crazy or Crazy Brilliant?

The Oregon Project

Go Boom! With Boom Ball 2

Kinect to WorldWide Telescope with Starfield

Looking for just the posts from December?

Past Round-Ups

Coding4Fun 2014 Round-Up

Coding4Fun 2015 Round-Up

Coding4Fun January 2016 Round-Up

Coding4Fun February 2016 Round-Up

Coding4Fun First Quarter 2016 Round-Up

Where's April 2016's Round-Up? I had a brain cramp and forgot it... Doh!

Coding4Fun May 2016 Round-Up

Coding4Fun Second Quarter 2016 Round-Up

Coding4Fun July 2016 Round-Up

Coding4Fun August 2016 Round-Up

Coding4Fun Third Quarter 2016 Round-Up

Coding4Fun October 2016 Round-Up

Coding4Fun November 2016 Round-Up

