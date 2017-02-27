Coding4Fun February 2017 Round-up
Last month feels like it was a little quite, that everyone is waiting for the Visual Studio 2017 release wave, which you can catch the virtual launch event here on March 7th. Guess that means next month should be pretty exciting!
Coding4Fun Blog
Desktop App's to Windows 10 API's
(Hello [Educators, Teachers and Learners] World)
IL Viewer for VS Code
Dialing with WPF
Want to start IoT'ing? Check out this Virtual Bootcamp!
Spell Checker for VS 2017
Power Up Your UWP Projects with OSS Telerik UI for UWP Controls
Have a Little Heart (Rate Sensor)
Assembly Load Debugger for Visual Studio 2017
UWP Community Toolkit Gets New Controls, Services and More in 1.3
Opening UWP to OpenZWave
Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery
Kinect Motion Recorder, Small Basic Style
Troubleshooting the Kinect Driver
Kinect to HoloLens Holograms
Cognitive Kinecting with the World
