Coding4Fun February 2017 Round-up

Last month feels like it was a little quite, that everyone is waiting for the Visual Studio 2017 release wave, which you can catch the virtual launch event here on March 7th. Guess that means next month should be pretty exciting!

Coding4Fun Blog

Desktop App's to Windows 10 API's

(Hello [Educators, Teachers and Learners] World)

IL Viewer for VS Code

Dialing with WPF

Want to start IoT'ing? Check out this Virtual Bootcamp!

Spell Checker for VS 2017

Power Up Your UWP Projects with OSS Telerik UI for UWP Controls

Have a Little Heart (Rate Sensor)

Assembly Load Debugger for Visual Studio 2017

UWP Community Toolkit Gets New Controls, Services and More in 1.3

Opening UWP to OpenZWave

Coding4Fun Kinect Gallery

Kinect Motion Recorder, Small Basic Style

Troubleshooting the Kinect Driver

Kinect to HoloLens Holograms

Cognitive Kinecting with the World

Past Round-Ups

Coding4Fun January 2017 Round-up

Coding4Fun 2014 Round-Up

Coding4Fun 2015 Round-Up

Coding4Fun 2016 Round-Up

Follow @CH9

Follow @coding4fun

Follow @gduncan411